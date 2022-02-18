American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

