American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
