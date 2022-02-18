American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

AMT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.