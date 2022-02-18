American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.07. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get American Water Works alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.