Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.35% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 1,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,152. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

