Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Financial Comparison

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Amkor Technology pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE pays out 139.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NVE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Amkor Technology and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33% NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.17 $338.14 million $2.26 10.70 NVE $21.37 million 12.73 $11.69 million $2.86 19.68

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amkor Technology and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats NVE on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.