AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.23% from the company’s previous close.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:AMN opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

