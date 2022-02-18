AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.29, but opened at $100.30. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 4,267 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

