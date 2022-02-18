Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,749. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock worth $6,901,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $759,925,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth $54,340,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

