Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 114088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

