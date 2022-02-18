Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.19. Approximately 6,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,143. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $13,997,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Amplitude by 543.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.