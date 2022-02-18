Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.17

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 93251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

