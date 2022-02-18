Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 251.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,687,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,608,000 after purchasing an additional 496,893 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,119,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 297,571 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,764. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.64.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.