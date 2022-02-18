Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.97 to $2.17 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 3,921,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,071. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day moving average is $171.82. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.64.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

