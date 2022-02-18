Analysts Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. Avaya posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BWS Financial cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 15.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 8.1% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 251,080 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

