Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Church & Dwight posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.80. 16,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.