Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in CubeSmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock remained flat at $$48.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,665. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

