Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CubeSmart.
CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.
CubeSmart stock remained flat at $$48.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,665. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.