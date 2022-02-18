Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.04. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $59.94. 4,179,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,475. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $52,518,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

