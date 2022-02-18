Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.00. Etsy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

ETSY traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. 115,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.16. Etsy has a 52-week low of $125.37 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

