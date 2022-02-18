Analysts Anticipate Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.38 Million

Brokerages expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to report sales of $216.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.32 million and the highest is $267.15 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $39.40.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $253,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

