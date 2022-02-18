Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA remained flat at $$1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,882. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

