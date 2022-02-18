Analysts Anticipate NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) will post sales of $3.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. NatWest Group posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NatWest Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.39.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

