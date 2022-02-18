Analysts Anticipate Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc acquired 129,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 10,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 211,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,879 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

RSVR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

