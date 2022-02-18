Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Surgery Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of SGRY traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 351,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,104,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

