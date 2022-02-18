Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $1.38 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $46.38. 129,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 39,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.