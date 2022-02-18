Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $61,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

