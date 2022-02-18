Analysts Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 1,634,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,084. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

