Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FibroGen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

FGEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 675,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,713. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

