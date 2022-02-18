Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.70. General Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of GE traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,643,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,540. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in General Electric by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Electric by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in General Electric by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,052,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 273,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,821,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,166 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,801,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

