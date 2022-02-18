Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.88. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 46,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.72. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 109.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

