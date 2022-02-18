Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $946.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $946.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.20 million. Mattel reported sales of $874.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,279,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. 3,430,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

