Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post sales of $7.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $6.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 366,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

