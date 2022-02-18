Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $21.57. 377,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

