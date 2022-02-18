Analysts Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.36. 33,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,858. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

