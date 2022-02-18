Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

