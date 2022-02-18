Analysts Offer Predictions for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.71. 52,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.