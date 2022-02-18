Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

WING traded down $4.66 on Friday, hitting $150.60. 12,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.