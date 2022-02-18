Analysts Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT at $25.47

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,462. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.02 million and a PE ratio of 346.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

