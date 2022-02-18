Analysts Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT at $16.00

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $$15.61 during trading hours on Friday. Getlink has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

