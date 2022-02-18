Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $21.80

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 155,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 247,259 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.88. 2,280,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

