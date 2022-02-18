Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT at $38.13

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,524. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

