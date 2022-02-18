Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) PT at $639.67

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.00. The company had a trading volume of 310,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 12-month low of $400.01 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.