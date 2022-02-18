Analysts Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) PT at $34.57

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

NGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,468. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 415,907 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

