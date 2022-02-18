Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT at $8.88

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCFLF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

