Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target at $53.83

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZHF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Stelco stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

