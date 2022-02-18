Analyzing Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natera and MDxHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 1 9 0 2.90 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $129.78, suggesting a potential upside of 97.53%. MDxHealth has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.70%. Given Natera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Natera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natera and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $391.01 million 15.89 -$229.74 million ($4.58) -14.34 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -72.15% -85.05% -40.89% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natera beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natera

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT). The firm also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access to the algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the technology. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

