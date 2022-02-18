Analyzing New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Community Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 3.08 $596.00 million $1.19 9.73 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.29 $3.09 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

