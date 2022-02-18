Analyzing Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Remark and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 9.17 -$13.69 million $0.59 1.50 Mynaric $780,000.00 277.21 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Remark has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 415.00% -238.62% -55.34% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Remark and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Remark currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 690.96%. Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.08%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Mynaric.

Summary

Remark beats Mynaric on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

