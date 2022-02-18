Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

PLAN opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

