Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NATR opened at $18.51 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

