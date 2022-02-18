Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day moving average of $255.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

